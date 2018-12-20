Vice President of IMANI Ghana Kofi Bentil has criticized President Akufo-Addo over his Guinea Fowl quip at the Mahama administration during his press encounter Wednesday.

The president in reaction to the NDC’s opposition to the drone for medical supplies deal said “I prefer drones delivery flying to deliver essential medicines to our people than an investment in guinea fowl that allegedly fly out to Burkina Faso without any trace” in an apparent reference to the failed SADA project under the Mahama administration.

The management of SADA in 2015 disclosed in one of their responses to the whereabouts of the hundreds of guinea fowls they claimed to be rearing, that the birds had flown to Burkina Faso after a fact-finding visits by journalists to the facility where the animals were being reared by Asongtaba Cottage Industry at Sumbrungu near Bolgatanga in the Upper East region.

Commenting on the matter on Facebook, Mr. Bentil said the reference to the Guinea Fowl project and the attack on Civil Society groups by the President was unfortunate.

“Guinea Fowl quip failed… it’s below the office, its foot soldier stuff

Swipe at CSOs, sad… disrespectful, counterproductive. it’s such a mistake to see CSOs as a negative, it only brings you trouble!”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM