The Andani faction in the Dagbon chieftaincy stalemate has made fresh demand in the ongoing government supervised implementation of the roadmap to peace declaration, warning the Asantehene led mediation committee to avoid unilateral decisions.

At a meeting Sunday, December 30, in Yendi attended by over 26 top chiefs, the family raised concern about the fact that the Boling Lana and his family were still occupying a portion of the old Gbewaa Palace and have refused to vacate after performing the funeral of his father, Naa Mahamadu Abdulai IV.

The meeting followed a day after the Abudu Royal Family claimed it had vacated the Gbewaa Palace and handed over to the government after two-week access for the funeral performance of Naa Mahamadu Abdulai elapsed last Friday.

The Municipal Chief Executive and Chairman of Security Council of Yendi municipality, Alhaji Yussuf Abubakari told Starr News in an interview, that the presence of the Boling Lana at the residence of MBADUGU was upon a request he (Boling Lana) made directly to the chairman of the Mediation Committee, Asantehene Osei Tutu II.

It also comes after President Akufo-Addo met with leaders of the Andani Family to resolve an internal misunderstanding that was threatening the Roadmap.

Speaking to Starr News after the meeting, an Andani Youth Leader, Basharu Dabali, said the residence of MbaDugu is part of the Gbewaa Palace and would be occupied by special palace functionaries when the funeral of Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II commences few days ahead.

Basharu said, the Andani family therefore, has decided it will not commence the funeral of Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani until the Boling Lana completely leaves the Old Gbewaa Palace.

According to him, the decision has been communicated to the Mediation Committee of Eminent Kings through the Ku’ga Naa in Yendi.

“They (Andani Leaders) went and told the Ku’ga Naa that if the Boling Lana is still occupying the Palace they won’t start the funeral of Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani, because, at the Mba Dugu’s palace, there are some customary chiefs who have to stay there with Mba Dugu; that is the Yenni- Limam (Imam of Yendi) and the Kunlu- Naa are supposed to be at Mba Dugu’s palace, according to tradition, when the funeral of Yaa Naa is going to be performed.

“So where are these people going to be? And they have no place to be apart from that place, as tradition demands. So we have reported to the Ku’ga Naa to inform the government that if the Boling Lana is still occupying the Palace, they won’t start the funeral of Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani because they don’t want any problem, and they are not going to leave anything that is in line with custom and traditions.”

This development presents a new obstacle to the mediation efforts for total peace and traditional transition in Dagbon.

The Chief of Asantes, Otumfou Osei Tutu II, the Overlord of Gonjas, Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresah I, and King of Mamprusis, Naa Mahami Abdulai Sheriga were appointed to mediate a resolution between the Abudu and Andani royal families after they fought in a war over control of the Dagbon skin in 2002, that led to the killing of the sitting overlord, Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II.

In 2006, the committee and representatives of the feuding factions agreed to a series of compromises towards a complete mediation of the crisis. These agreements were compiled and named “Dagbon Roadmap to Peace”.

Since then, the announcement and implementation of the Roadmap, characterized by multiple boycotts and countless amendments, have dragged until last November this year.

By the Roadmap, the Asantehene declared that both families had been given a two week access to the Gbewaa Palace to perform the funerals of the late chieftains of Dagbon, starting with the Abudus who had 14 to 28, to perform the funeral of Naa Mahamadu Abdulai IV, followed by the Andanis, from January 4-18, for the Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II.

The government was to be responsible for the enforcement of the Committee’s decision, so the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, was briefed on Wednesday, 23 November, and he appended an Executive Order.

The government was to take custody of the Gbewaa Palace after the funerals until the committee in line with Dagbon custom and traditions supervised the appointment and enskinment of a Yaa Naa.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Eliasu Tanko