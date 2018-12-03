Some members of the NDC from the Asawase constituency in Ashanti region have picked presidential nomination forms for former President John Mahama, Starr News’ Eric Mawuena Egbeta has reported from the NDC headquarters.

It means the individuals paid the GHC20,000 non-refundable fee for the forms as announced by the party last week.

It comes as some supporters of the party converge at the Cantonment office of the former President to make donations to enable him meet the GHC400,000 filing fee after an open donation appeal by the Mahama campaign team.

There are reports that Members of Parliament who have declared support for the candidature of the former President have raised over GHC600,000 for him.

Meanwhile, nine of the aspirants have written to the Council of Elders of the party to intervene in the hefty GHC400,00 being charged as filing fee.

The aspirants including Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah and Alban Bagbin say the amount is unreasonable blaming the party’s general secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia of skewing the contest in favour of an individual in the race.

Mr. Asiedu Nketia is on record to have declared his support for the candidature of former President John Mahama in the race.

The petition to the Elders said the amount does not reflect the social democratic ideals of the party and must be reviewed.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM