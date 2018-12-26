The Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman,Thomas Ampem Nyarko, has initiated skills training program at Frankadua community to reduce unemployment rate among the youth, particularly young girls and to curb teenage Pregnancy .

The MP has instituted Skills training sponsorship packages for young girls in dressmaking, hairdressing and baking.

The first 38 beneficiaries who have successfully gone through the training have been graduated and Provided startup equipment such as hairdryers, Sewing machines, standing fans , Bags of flour and Sugar to start working on their own for livelihood.

Frankadua is a community located close to the boundaries of Volta and Eastern Regions with estimated population of about 6000. The Mainstay of the inhabitants is farming but lack of financial and technical support have been disincentive to the youth .

Youth Unemployment is soaring in the community compelling the youth particularly young girls to engage in deviancy .

“Here our main work is farming but we don’t get support so most of the youth either migrate to hassle in town or just walk about or do Okada. So for the girls teenage pregnancy is high,” a resident narrated to Starr News.

The MP, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, believe the intervention will help give many youth self employable skills for livelihood .

He however urged the beneficiaries to have entrepreneurial mentality to begin work regardless the initial challenges they may encounter.He also advised them to respect and be truthful to their customers .

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu who was guest of Honour at the event encouraged the beneficiaries to be innovative and hardworking to standout in their field of work.

The beneficiaries were elated about the Program and startUp package.

“We are happy that the MP has supported us to get skills to work. Some of us completed SHS but we couldn’t continue so we were just home depending on guys but if you have something to do no man can deceive you with money so we will urge all other girls to take advantage of the MP’s program”.

The MP for Asuogyaman took the Opportunity to hand over a Water Closet Toilet Facility constructed with his share of the MP’s Common Fund to the community ending decades of Open defecation in the community.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah