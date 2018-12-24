The Electoral Commission (EC) has set January 31, 2019 for the conduct of the by-election for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

The seat for the constituency became vacant following the death of its Member of Parliament Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko.

The EC said in a statement the date was agreed on at an emergency meeting of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) on Monday, 24th December, 2018.

“All registered political parties present at the meeting agreed to the proposal by the Electoral Commission that the by-election for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency will take place on Thursday, January 31st 2019,” the statement said.

Mr Kyeremanteng Agyarko has died in November at a hospital in the United States after a protracted ailment.

He was a pharmacist, medical doctor, and a politician born on December 10, 1957 at Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

He had a Bachelor in Pharmacy which he obtained at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in the year 1982.

Emmanuel Agyarko worked as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Food and Drugs Authority Head Quarters in Accra.

He was married with seven children.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM