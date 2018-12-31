Steel and metal manufacturing giant, B5 Plus Limited, rounded 2018 on a winning note, taking home four coveted awards.

The awards presented to the Kpone-based company in the Greater Accra Region, in November and December include the Ghana Club 100 awards, the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) Metal, Building Products Sector award, Ghana Industry CEO Award, and 1st Ghana Business Leaders Excellence Award (Gold award.)

The Gold award under the 1st Ghana Business Leaders Excellence Award was conferred on the Chairman of B5 Plus Limited, Mukesh Thakwani, on December 5th in Accra.

It was according to the organizer of the award, Top Brass, “in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the economic development of Ghana in the category: manufacturing (steel products).

For the Ghana Club 100 ranking which is a major industries awards scheme, B5 Plus this year improved upon its rating significantly.

It placed 23rd in the 2018 edition, from a position of 48th best company in 2017.

The steel giant maintained its position as a major contender for the AGI’s award as it has done over the years.

But the company according to its Chairman, could not have achieved much this year in terms of awards had it not been for increased patronage of its products by its wide customers base.

Mr. Thakwani explained that sales for the company in 2018 were high and coupled with the upholding of its longstanding tradition of respect for quality products and customer service, the company was able to remain the industry for most awards schemes this year, with the commissioning of its $80 million steel factory under the One District One Factory project playing a key part.