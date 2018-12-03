B5 Plus Steel Industry, renowned as a premier company for manufacturing steel and iron took the 23rd Position in the Ghana Club 100 Award ceremony, which is indeed a giant leap from its 48th position last year.

This remarkable progress, industry watchers say, speaks volumes about its resilience and tenacity to be competent in the race to prove its quality in products and services.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of B5 Plus Company Limited, Mr Mukesh Thakwani told the media in a post-award interview that dedicated the impressive performance to the company’s numerous clients.

According to Mr Thakwani, “Our sales have increased positively. We are trying constantly to improve on quality and services.”

He added that “B5 Plus believes in supplying quality products to its clients at their doorsteps.”

The positive ranking comes a few months after B5 Plus commissioned its $80 million metal factory in line with the Ghanaian Government’s policy ‘One District, One Factory policy’.

Mr Thakwani pledged to continue to extend his support to the Government’s Made in Ghana Campaign.

He, however, urged Government to ensure a level playing field for all the players in the steel industry.

The Ghana Club 100 is an annual compilation of the top 100 companies in Ghana to give due recognition to successful enterprise building, and was launched in 1998 by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC). The GC 100 is about corporate excellence.

The companies making it into the GC 100 are to serve as role models for the private sector and provide a forum for corporate Ghana to interact with the government at a higher level.

The 17th edition was organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), on November 23, 2018, at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel in Accra under the theme: “Technology, Innovation, Entrepreneurship: Opportunities for Growth and Job Creation.”

It recognised the best 100 companies that contributed to the growth of the country’s economy in various capacities in 2017.

This year, MTN Ghana emerged the Number One Company of the Year among the best 100 companies in Ghana.

The telecom giant took the first place as the Largest Company in the country followed by Gold Fields Ghana Limited as the Second Largest Company with Ghana Oil Company Limited taking the third place.

About B5 Plus

B5 Plus Ghana Limited was established about 20 years ago with its corporate headquarters at Kpone near Tema, and was initially importing steel and iron from Cote d’ Ivoire and South Africa but has now expanded to the stage of exporting to other countries.

B5 Plus Limited had spread its branches over 15 Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) nations and operates successfully in the same enterprise of trading in iron and steel products.

The company’s principal products are steel products which come in seven major categories: Mild Steel, High Tensile & Iron Rods, Galvanised Products, Stainless Steel, Marine & Mining, Roofing & Nails and Concrete & Fencing.

Its vision is to reach the benchmark set by the world’s best steel industries through the excellent quality and service, the innovative approach of the employees under the able guidance of their farsighted CEO, Mr Mukesh Thakwani, and its overall conduct.

