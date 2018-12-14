Government has lifted the ban on small scale mining.

The ban has been in place for close to two years after the government announced a crackdown on illegal mining.

The ban was lifted after the vetting of some 1,350 licensed small scale miners across the country by the vetting committee of the inter-ministerial committee overseeing the project.

So far, about 900 of the licensed miners have been cleared to go back to their concessions on Monday.

This was announced by the chairman of the inter-ministerial committee Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng.

“Having successfully implemented the strategies outlined in the road-map, the ban on small-scale mining is being lifted on Monday 17th December 2018 for miners who have gone through vetting successfully within the regularized and reformed framework” the minister of Environment said at the ban lifting ceremony Friday.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

