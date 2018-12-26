Patients on admission at the Walewale District Hospital received a surprise guest on Christmas day when the Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, paid an unannounced visit to the hospital.

Dr Bawumia, who had visited a number of churches in Walewale and its surroundings earlier in the day, delivered parcels of food and drink to the patients and their relatives who had come to visit.

According to the Vice President, the spirit of Christmas is about sharing, and it is only right that the sick also enjoyed such cheer in the time of their need.

Vice President Bawumia, while handing out the parcels in the male, female, emergency and maternity wards, had words of comfort for the sick, and congratulations for the new mothers.

The surprised and elated patients and staff of the hospital commended the Vice President for the humanitarian gesture.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM