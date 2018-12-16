Kenyan representatives in the CAF Confederations Cup, Kariobangi Sharks, was held to a barren draw by Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko in the first leg of their first-round tie played on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at the MISC Kasarani.

Coming on the back of a 9-1 win on aggregate over Arta Solar7 in the preliminary round, Sharks dominated possession in search for an ambitious win, but resolute defending from the more experienced guests saw the match end 0-0.

Sharks will thus hope to make a better show in the return match slated for Saturday, December 22, 2018, in Ghana.

The winner on aggregate gains qualification to the playoff round, which is the final qualifying round to the competition’s group stages.

Source: Starr Sports