Kumasi Asante Kotoko will face Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks in the 1/16th stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Kariobangi Sharks defeated Arta Solar 7 of Djibouti 3-0 to record a 9-1 aggregate scoreline, which has seen them progress to the next stage to play the two times African champions.

Kotoko had a walk-over form the preliminary stages after the Cameroonian Football Federation failed to provide a representative on time.

The first leg of the tie between Kariobangi Sharks and Kotoko will be played in Kenya on the weekend of December 14 to 16 while the second leg in Ghana is set for the weekend of 21-23.

The winner of the tie will progress to the final round of qualifiers against teams that fell out of the CAF Champions League qualifiers and success sends the team to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Source: Starr Sports