The National Labour Commission (NLC) has ordered teachers of colleges of Education in the country to call off their strike and resume duty immediately.

The Commission has also directed government and all the parties involved the protracted market premium impasse to resolve the issue withing 14 days.

Principals of the 46 Colleges of Education in the country have been directed to shut down the schools indefinitely.

This follows the failure of tutors of the Colleges to call off their over 21-days old strike.

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG), is in the fourth week of an indefinite strike declared following the failure to reach an agreement with the government on the payment of their Interim Market Premium as well as Book and Research allowances.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM