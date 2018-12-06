Social Entrepreneur, Victoria Naashika Quaye, has won the Best Female Social Entrepreneur Award at this year’s edition of the Young Entrepreneur Awards held in Accra.

She beats three others in a competitive process which allowed social media users to vote for their favourite nominees by liking their photos as part of the judging process.

“It is humbling and challenging at the same time. I dedicate this to my hard working staff and all those who gave me the push on social media. Your contributions made this possible,” a visibly elated Quaye said.

The event, organised by the Youth Business Network (YBN) in collaboration with the Business Development Ministry, National Youth Authority (NYA), National Entrepreneurship and Innovations Plan, and Commonwealth Alliance of Young Entrepreneurs; recognizes, honours and celebrates entrepreneurs below age 40, for their courage, inspiration and contributions to national development.

As a water advocate whose campaign hinges on sensitising people on the need to drink water not just to quench thirst, but as a necessity for their health, Victoria’s works have earned her local and international speaker platforms, with various laurels punctuating it.

From a tender age practice of selling water on the streets of Accra during her free hours, Victoria birthed NaaviQ Company limited – a water treatment, borehole technology and customised water firm which also trains many annually on how to make a profitable business out of water – to give her once childhood past time, a business outlook with enduring prospects.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM