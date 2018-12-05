CEOs of eight State-Owned Enterprises and state programs will on Monday, Dec 10, outline details of a turnaround in their operations over the last 23months of the Akufo-Addo administration.

They include the; Accra Digital Centre, GNPC, Free Zones Authority, State Housing Company, Food and Drugs Authority, NEIP, MASLOC and Inter-ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.

The Theme for this year’s final NPS is “Improving Performance in State-Owned Enterprises”

It will be recalled that at the beginning of the Akufo-Addo’s administration major challenges were announced in some SOEs as well as in some sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

The work of the boards, CEOS and staff of these enterprises has culminated in a turnaround in a significant number of SOEs and sectors, the Information Ministry said.

All through Monday in Takoradi at the 5th National Policy Summit, the CEOS of these enterprises and programs will be giving a detailed outline of how they have worked to turn these sectors around, the tangible results of their work so far and the significance of these gains to the national economic renaissance.

GFZB, for example, has recorded over a billion dollars in exports so far, Accra Digital Centre, for example, has deployed a mechanism that has created over 1000 jobs in their sector alone and State Housing Company 250.

‘The CEOs will subject their works to scrutiny under the auspices of the State Enterprises Commission and it is our expectation that their stories will challenge others to achieve similar success while offering stakeholders an opportunity to engage and give feedback,” the Information Ministry said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM