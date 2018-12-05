The College of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has called off its strike which commenced on the 29 September.

The strike action which was aimed at compelling government to pay its members their market premium, as well as their book and research allowances, lasted for 24 academic days.

The call-off followed a directive to it by the National Labour Commission to call off the strike and resume duty immediately on 3 December.

The Commission also directed the government and all the parties involved in the protracted market premium impasse to resolve the issue within 14 days.

“We have called off the strike and restored full services. Henceforth all teachers can now go and teach from today,” Ebenezer Appah Bonney Western Regional Zonal Chairman of at the Sekondi Holy Child College of Education told Starr News.

“Following the award given by the National Labour Commission (NLC) to CETAG after the compulsory arbitration on December 3, 2018, the National Executive Committee (NEC) met at the National Secretariat of the Association on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, to deliberate the matter.

“NEC wishes to inform you of its resolution to restore full services with immediate effect to pave way for the commencement of negotiations as directed by the NLC. All chairpersons should endeavour to organise emergency meetings to enable members to restore full services immediately,” a circular from CETAG said Wednesday.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM