The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has honoured Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, by presenting to him a special batakari during the 61st Annual Maulid Celebration to mark the birth of Prophet Muhammad in Fadama on Saturday, 8th December, 2018.

Making the surprise presentation to the Vice President, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu said the gesture was in appreciation of Dr. Bawumia’s passion, contribution and commitment to the cause of Islam.

“His Excellency the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has done so much, and this presentation is to acknowledge and appreciate his contribution, passion and commitment to the cause of Islam,” Sheikh Aremeyao Shuaib, Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, announced on his behalf.

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu added that, the presentation was also a manifestation of the cordial relationship which exists between father and son, explaining further that his ‘son,’ Dr. Bawumia has been a great servant.

The presentation, done at the peak of the ceremony, was a surprise gesture from the National Chief Imam, who is very careful with his praise of personalities.

Dr. Bawumia thanked the National Chief Imam for the honour and symbolically wore the special batakari, to rapturous applause.

