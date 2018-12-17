The Chief Imam, Dr Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu has once again lauded Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of Zoomlion and the Jospong Group of Companies for the successes they are chalking in the waste management and sanitation industry in Ghana in particular and the African Continent as a whole.

He said Jospong’s faith and commitment to serving humanity is a direct reflection of his faith and commitment to the Almighty Allah which is the citadel of his successes which is unknown to some circles of society.

Dr Sharabutu said this when Mr Agyepong and top management members of the Jospong Group joined him on Friday at the late Imam Abbas Memorial Central Mosque at Fadama to give thanks to Allah for HIS mercies on the JGC in Accra as part of the climax of the Jospong Group’s one-week annual Thanksgiving service.

In attendance were the Minister of State in the Office of the Vice President and MP for Madina Boniface Sadique, Former MP for Kasoa and Aide to Former President John Dramani Mahama, Mr Abu Sadat Lami and the Municipal Chief Executive Officer of Ayawaso North, Mohammed Aminu Zakari among others.

A Christian service had earlier taken place at the Nmai Djorn Head Office of Zoomlion which was graced by Former President J. J. Rawlings, the Majority and Minority Leaders, Osei-Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Haruna Idrisu, ministers and deputy ministers, traditional leaders and the clergy.

The Chief Imam prayed for God’s continuous blessing of the Jospong Group and urged Dr Agyepong to continue to have faith in Allah for HIS mercies and lauded the owner of the Zoomlion Ghana Limited for joining them in prayers.

Dr Sharabutu expressed appreciation for Zoomlion’s recent four days clean-up exercise at Fadama and its environs as part of the Thanksgiving exercise. He said Jospong’s ability to develop business opportunities that results in the creation of several jobs and his resolve against discrimination to any religious and tribal orientations in employing the youth of Ghana is a trademark he should continue to preserve for generations to benefit.

Dr Jospeh Siaw Agyepong on his part expressed gratitude to the Chief Imam for his unrelenting prayers for him the business conglomerate and perpetual counsel he provides to him at any point in time. He said, “your entrenched position to stand by us in prayers during good and bad times is indicative of the fact that you are a father for all and we at the Jospong Group will continue to collaborate with the Islamic Community in the country to ensure that the country benefits from our endeavours”.

On his part, the Minister of State in the Office of the Vice President Hon. Boniface Abubakari Sadique commended Dr Agyepong for his enormous contribution to the development of Ghana in particular and Africa as a whole. He indicated that Agyepong has companies running in Serra Leone, Liberia, Angola, Togo and other African countries thereby raising the image of Ghana abroad.

