Members of the Ghana branch of the Believers’ Loveworld Incorporated also known as Christ Embassy, will mark the birthday of the founder of the church, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, with a community service.

Members of the church have set aside a week to undertake a number of social interventions aimed at rendering services to society.

The annual event is a direction by the founder, Pastor Dr. Chris Oyakhilome for the church members across the world to engage in massive charity programmes including donations to support community members as a sign of sharing projecting the true Christ in them.

Based on this, the Ghana branch of Christ Embassy will from 1st to 9th December 2018 embark on a massive community service across all ten regions.

The service to be rendered will include donation to hospitals, schools, orphanages, prisons and the aged, clean up exercises, free car wash, meal donations to street children, filing of pot-holes on roads and many others.

Speaking at a news conference in Accra, an official of Christ Embassy in Ghana, Deacon Kwabena Situ, said the Loveworld day of service forms a part of their “transforming lives” initiative aimed at exhibiting the love of God to mankind.

He indicated that, Pastor Chris stands out as a true altruistic actor among the many men and women that have had a meaningful impact on millions in Africa and across the world.

“For over three decades Pastor Chris has been an outstanding man of God, spreading the word of the Lord and His blessings across different nations and people in the globe. He managed to spread and influence millions through spreading the gospel; changing lives, spreading hope, and uplifting the spirits of so many in this world. No matter the setting or the audience, people respond to his gospel gloriously. He is truly a man worth celebrating” he added.

Mr. Situ stressed that, they are not only for preaching the gospel but also giving back to society.

Below is a lineup of activities for the event

Throughout all our Christ Embassy Churches in Ghana, we would be carrying out various activities in these categories:

1. COMMUNITY SERVICE

– Clean up of streets, gutters and drainage.

– Market Clean up

– Filling pot-holes on roads

– Free water supply

– Donation of mosquito nets

– Donation of Hygiene packs to Male & Female Prisons

– Free Car Wash

2. HEALTH & SAFETY / HOSPITAL SERVICES

– Donation of Hospital Gadgets

– Free Medical Check-up

– Hospital Clean-up

– Oral Hygiene and Toothcare campaign/Donation of toothcare items

3. EDUCATIONAL / SCHOOL ACTIVITIES

– School clean up

– Painting of classroom blocks.

– School Library books donation

– Donation of free notebooks to pupils

– Donation of toys and learning items to nursery schools

4. CHILD CARE & SAFETY ACTIVITIES

– Donation of food items & toiletries to Orphanage

– Donation of clothing items to Orphanage

– Cleaning and Installation of Safety gadgets in Schools and Orphanages

5. HUNGRY AND HOMELESS

– Food Drive to donate raw food items to Shelter Homes

– Donation of toiletries and cleaning items to shelter homes

– Cooked Food and drinks to Shelter Homes.

6. ELDERLY CARE / SENIOR CITIZENS

– Cleaning of Elderly peoples Home

– Donation of Food Items and Toiletries to Elderly Peoples Homes

– Volunteering as Care Givers and Ministering at Elderly Peoples Home