Newcastle United star Christian Atsu has freed 10 prisoners by paying their court fines.

The Ghana international has given the freedom to the inmates of the Cape Coast Prison Annex.

According to reports, former Chelsea man will pay for the release of 40 more from prison by the end of December 2018.

In October this year, Atsu prevented a mother and her two daughters from spending three months in prison for taking some leftover corn estimated at GH¢10 which did not belong to them.

A court found them guilty and consequently sentenced all three including a lactating mother after they were unable to raise GH¢ 360 slapped on them.

He came to the rescue of the convicts and through the Crime Check Foundation donated GH¢1,000 for their release.

Source: Soccernet