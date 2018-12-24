A member of the Board of Trustees who will be in charge of the National Cathedral when it is completed, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has said criticisms against the project will soon be addressed.

Many Ghanaians have expressed their opposition to the construction of the Cathedral, which the government is providing seed money for.

Labour Unions in an effort to dissuade the government from continuing with the planned construction of the cathedral asked President Akufo-Addo to shelve “this plan otherwise we will invite all Ghanaians to join us to campaign vehemently against this misplaced priority and to protect the national purse.”

A recent survey said 64.31 per cent of respondents are strongly opposed to the construction of the cathedral across all demographics, an apparent departure from the President’s assertion that a Christian majority in the country was an indication of support for the idea.

The poll conducted by iPoll Ghana also revealed that the opposition was strongest among the young and the highly educated, which suggests a broader demographic shift in how religion is perceived and experienced.

But in an interview after officially inviting speaker of Parliament Prof Mike Oquaye to a fundraising event for the construction of the cathedral, the Preacher who is the Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International ministry said the Board of Trustees will soon respond to the criticisms and controversies surrounding the project.

“As members of the trustees, we are listening, we are assessing, we are looking and we are addressing the issues that are coming up. So, it is not like we are ignoring it. We are listening and we are addressing a lot of issues,” he said.

“We intend to engage the media to bring clarity to a lot of the unanswered questions and to address some of the speculations out there,” he added.

“We need to make sense of some of the speculations that are going around,” he stressed.

