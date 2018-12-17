Government says the controversial drone for medical supplies project will not be funded by taxpayers’ money.

Parliament on Tuesday, December 12, 2018, approved the project despite massive public outcry. It was approved by 102 to 58 votes.

The estimated total 4-year cost of the contract is approximately $12million, according to the government.

Speaking at a conference Monday Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said the funding of the project will rely on corporate social responsibility.

“…This Minister of Finance is also happy to note that Ghana is doing this using corporate social responsibility. We are not going to do it on the budget of the government,” he stated.

To be implemented by the Ghana Health Service and the Health Ministry in close partnership with Zipline Ghana Limited, the project will involve the usage of drones to distribute blood and other essential medicines to hard-to-reach communities across the country.

The project, according to the government will make Ghana the most advanced health care supply chain on the planet.

Dr Bawumia noted that the project would improve upon the living standards of the people, saying if Rwanda is using drones for distribution of blood and other essential drugs and sees it as a priority then it’s also a priority to Ghana.

“If you have a technology that can help a dying mother or someone dying of snake bite brings the medicine, I think it’s something that is so important and we should grab and make use of.

“It is not a political issue because everybody who is dying will not ask whether you’re NDC or NPP,” Dr Bawumia remarked.

