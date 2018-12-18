A High Court in Accra has placed an injunction on the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) presidential primaries slated for January 26, 2018.

Abdallah Issah and James Kabu Nartey drag the party to court to challenge the rules and guidelines set for the presidential primaries.

The court in its order said the “defendant or respondent [NDC], their committees, agents, private servants or authorized bodies and all persons acting through them be restrained from proceeding with the NDC 2019 Presidential Elections in the manner outlined in the guidelines as amended or at all until the final determination of the suit.”

The injunction is for the next 10 days after which the plaintiffs could reapply for a notice to halt the election process, the Court said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM