The human Rights Division of the Accra High Court would on Monday, December 10, 2018 rule on a Habeas Corpus motion by lawyers of an Islamic Cleric Sheikh Sidi Bukuri and three others who were arrested on alleged terrorism suspicion.

A Habeas Corpus according to lawyers is a writ requiring a person under arrest to be brought before a judge or into court, especially to secure the person’s release unless lawful grounds are shown for their detention.

A team of three lawyers representing the suspects currently before the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) asked the court to make an order directing at the BNI to produce the bodies of their clients.

They also asked the court to direct the BNI to give reasons as to why their clients were picked up from Karega in the Northern Region and airlifted to Accra without any charge eight days after arresting them.

According to the lawyers, Sheihk Bukuri, especially is suffering from an acute disease and is on, medication and therefore the inability of the BNI to get them reasonable access to him put his life at risk.

The others, he said are the breadwinners of their respective families and their continued detention would bring an untoward hardship on them.

DAILY HERITAGE Court Correspondent Muntalla Inusah who was in court reported that the court presided over by Justice Nicholas Mensah Cudjoe Abodakpi adjourned the case to December 10.

According to Inusah, the judge’s decision to adjourn the case was because “the docket has just been assigned to me and I have just returned from an official assignment.”

Oman Jallo, Omaru Jallo and Alpha Mamudu Dicko were the other three persons

Background

Sheikh Bukuri, an Islamic Cleric and 20 others were picked up in Karega in the Northern Region by the BNI officials on the morning of Wednesday, November 28 and airlifted to Accra from Tamale.

According to information, they were arrested on suspicion of training the young men in the area into terrorism, a development the family members have vehemently denied.

Lawyers after several attempts to get access to them proved futile proceeded to court for an order for them to be released. Information gathered also indicates that a total of 21 persons were picked by the BNI on that fateful day.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Muntalla Inusah