Mandatory challenger Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (25-1, 22 KOs) battered and dethroned previously unbeaten WBO junior featherweight champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (20-1, 14 KOs) taking a twelve round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The taller Navarrete took the fight to Dogboe over the first half of the bout, but Dogboe came back after Navarrete injured his right hand.

Navarrete had a big round ten, rocking Dogboe, and dominated the rest of the fight.

Scores were 115-113, 116-112, 116-112.

Source: Starr Sports