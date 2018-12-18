Award-winning rapper Sarkodie has defended the bragging nature of fellow musician Shatta Wale, saying there is nothing wrong with the dancehall artiste showing off.

According to him, the ‘Gringo’ hit maker knows what works for his brand and is good with his bragging posture.

“Shatta Wale is not doing anything wrong by showing off, let me be clear on that. Bragging is part of showbiz. But bragging is not for every brand because you should know your brand positioning and what works for your brand. Bragging is not for me, it does not work with me.

“But there are things you ca brag about, but you don’t brag when you are pushing others down. It’s showbiz but don’t try to step on other people. And these are things we have discussed on the phone many times. The fact is I’m not into this fake industry thing so I don’t really open up to people but I’m really cool with Shatta just as it was with Castro. The truth is I do care about him (Shatta), my mum talks to the both of us on phone and we can be on phone for hours,” Sarkodie told KOD on the Zone on Starr FM Tuesday.

He however noted he does not hold any ill-feeling towards Shatta Wale beyond the diss song.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM