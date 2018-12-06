The introduction of the Double-Track System in some selected Senior High Schools (SHS) has rescued more than 3,000 Junior High School (JHS) leavers in the Mfantseman Municipality, who otherwise would have missed Senior High School (SHS) due to lack of space to accommodate them.

Mr Kenneth Kelly Essuman, the Municipal Chief Executive who announced this, said the initiative was the best option to manage the existing educational infrastructure and space in the various schools.

Speaking at the 80th anniversary celebration of Mankessim M/A “A” school in the Municipality, on the theme: “Promoting quality education, the role of stakeholders” he stated that it was government’s position that every child who qualified to be in SHS must be given the opportunity to continue their education.

It was out of the free SHS policy that the double track system was born, as an intervention to address the unavailability of space in the various SHS, he stressed.

The MCE allayed the anxiety and worries of some parents over the quality and sustainability of the system saying, “government is determined to pursue the path of ensuring educational opportunities for all”.

To further improve the quality of education in the Municipality, he announced moves by the Assembly to supply quantities of desk, reading and writing materials, and additional school infrastructure to reduce teacher to students ratio next year.

Additionally, the Municipal Education Oversight Committee (MEOC) and the Coalition of Heads of Basic Schools (CHEBS) will deepen their oversight and supervisory roles to improve academic performance across board.

That will include increasing the number of Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) mock examinations from three to four to fully prepare the students for the main exam.

He said parents have a role to play in the education and proper upbringing of their children for a sound and sustainable human resource, they should therefore collaborate effectively with teachers to unearth and develop the talents of children for a better future.

Students were also advised to take their lessons seriously and be disciplined to grow to become good future leaders, adding: “you are going to become presidents, doctors and important personalities in the society, so don’t waste your time on unproductive things but stick to your books”.

They should not let down the government and their parents on the investments being made in their education by engaging in social vices that will be detrimental to their future and affect the country’s development.

Mr Stephen Appiah, Headteacher of the School, acknowledged teachers and other supporting staff whose relentless efforts have helped to sustain the school.

He also paid glowing tribute to past and present heads and students of the School who have worked hard to ensure the progress of the School.

The Headteacher rallied their support for the construction of a modern library among other facilities to aid teaching and learning.

Source: GNA