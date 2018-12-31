TEMA-BASED Delhi Public School International (DPSI) joined this year’s Christmas celebration, with the hosting of carols service.

The school organized a colourful evening of Carols on Thursday, the December 13th, beginning from 6 pm in its Open Air Theatre.

The amphitheatre overflowed with an enthusiastic audience, enjoying the rendition of the students from various classes.

Young budding singers of DPSI enthralled the august gathering with the dynamics of their music using a lot of crescendo and decrescendo to get across the ethereal Christmassy feeling

The scintillating ensembles of orchestra showcased the virtuosity of the students.

The grandeur of the program testified that each student at DPS is a bundle of talents, as children on the night creditably showcased that they have been well trained to bring out their hidden talents in singing, dancing, playing musical instruments and even acting.

In his welcome message on the night, Principal of DPSI, David Raj observed that “Christmas is all about being humble and loving everyone equally.”

According to him, “It is not about wearing expensive clothes and just exchanging gifts. If we are good to one another, it is Christmas every day. When we live Christmas every day, there will be peace on the earth.”

Director of DPSI, Mukesh Thakwani expressed his gratitude to all the parents for their unconditional support in putting up such a grand event.

Awards

Meanwhile, the ceremony also saw the honouring of the British Council Best Student Awardees – Akua Afedua Annam, Ellen Donkar, Samriddho Ghosh and Amanda Enyonam Yawa Tamakloe.

They received a thundering round of applause from the crowd upon being rewarded with gold medals by the Director for bringing laurels to the school.