The ministry of health is set to transport blood and other emergency products to remote areas of the country by drones.

The move is to reduce the challenges associated with the supply of medicines and other essential services to rural areas in the country which are difficult to by road.

Dr Twum Nuamah, chairman of the health committee in parliament disclosed the deal to the House when he was presenting the committee’s report on a private partnership agreement between the Government of Ghana and Fly Zip line GH limited.

According to him, Ghana’s health sectors is challenged with easy distribution of Medical supplies, blood and blood products which adversely affects the quality of health care in the country.

He said the agreement is to for see a universal health coverage as a critical achievement of the sustainable goal, particularly goal 3.

Dr Nuamah revealed that the goal 3 is to ensure healthy life and well-being of all ages at all by the year 2030.

The world health organization defines universal health as ensuring that all people have access to needed promotive, preventive, curative and rehabilitation health services.

Also Mr Twum Nuamah also told the House that Ghana will need the agreement to improve on the country’s health services. He said in 2017, out of the 197 maternal deaths, 100 were attributed to bleeding.

Debating the report which was to receive approval to take effect, the ranking member of the health committee Yile Kyere said a drone can only carry a load of just 1.5 kilograms and therefore cannot entirely resolve the distribution challenge.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM