Actor, John Dumelo, is set to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency .

The actor is a known NDC sympathizer.

According to the party, five persons including the actor, have picked up nomination forms to contest in the by-election.

The election was necessitated upon the sudden demise of the Member of Parliament for the area, Emmanuel Agyarko on November 21.

The cost of nominations forms is GH¢1,000 whiles filing fees go for GH¢10,000, with a 50 percent discount for women and persons with disability.

The deadline for filing of nomination forms is December 21, followed by vetting which will come off on December 22.

The NDC primaries is expected to come off on December 28.

Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Damilola Wemakor