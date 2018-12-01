The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) would from January 2, 2019, commence the use of an electronic platform for registration of vehicles.

The move, according to the Authority is to ensure that the time spent at the DVLA office is reduced drastically to prevent overcrowding.

In respect to this, from December 3, 2018, to December 31, 2018 vehicle owners who wish to register their vehicles in 2019 would be required to present their vehicles to the Private Vehicle Test Station (PVTS) for inspection; present same to DVLA for customs clearance, technical inspection and identity check and undergo bio-metric capture at the DVLA office.

A DVLA officer will then select the appropriate vehicle category and generate an invoice for payment to be made at the DVLA office from January 2, 2019, to allow for the issuance of the new registration document (Certificate of title, Vehicle Smart Card), number plate and other documents.

The Authority hence in a statement dated 30 November urged vehicle owners to“desist from seeking the help of middlemen popularly known as “goro boys” to avoid being swindled.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM