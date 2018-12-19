The Mpraeso Police Command has arrested four armed robbers suspected to have robbed traders and commuters along the Bleblesua-Kotoso Road in the Kwahu East District.

The suspects, Eric Ansong Yeboah, 38, Kwadwo Afriyie, 29, Kofi Amoakoh, 40, and Owiredu Ansong, 33, were arrested on December 19, 2018, at about 2am by six armed Police Personnel and four Community Protection Assistants led by ASP Francis Oppong Agyare upon tip-off.

Police retrieved a single barrel shot gun and six live cartridges from the room of one of the suspects, Kwadwo Afriyie.

Meanwhile, a manhunt is underway for one of the accomplices, Bright Asare.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at about 10.30am Joseph Kubi, Assemblyman of Pitiku Electoral Area called the Kwahu Tafo police station on phone and reported that at about 3.00am, motor and tricycle riders who commute Breblesua-Kotoso bush road, mostly on market days, were attacked by gunmen and robbed of their monies, mobile phones and personal belongings.

Also, a lady-victim who identified one of the robbers and made it known to him was severely assaulted by the robbers. She was rushed to Kotoso health centre for treatment.

