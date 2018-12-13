Furniture meant for distribution to kindergarten and lower primary Pupils in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region have been left to rot.

The child-friendly tables and chairs have been left at the mercy of the weather at the premises of the rented District office of Ghana Education Service .

Starr News Visit to the scene observed that some of the wooden furniture have already been attacked by termites and are fast deteriorating. Information gathered indicates that some of the 8000 pieces of furniture have been given to some schools close to the District capital leaving the rest to rot.

Meanwhile, reports from some assembly members indicate some pupils do not have furniture in class hence either sit on the floor or have to bring to their own chairs to school. school.

Reacting to the matter, the Ayensuano District Director of Ghana Education, Genevieve Jitrie said the furniture were brought about three months ago but added that the District Directorate has very depressing office accommodation for its staff, adding it does not have space to accommodate the furniture and has therefore ordered heads of public basic schools in the District to come for the furniture for use in their respective schools.

“We don’t have accommodation, Education office doesn’t have accommodation. The limited accommodation we have is where we are staying. With the store, we have only single room where we pack books, chalks, and items given to us, so where do we pack chairs and tables”.

