A strong windstorm has ripped off many buildings including a Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound and a school at Obretema, a community in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern region.

The windstorm occurred on December 18, 2018, at about 3 pm and ripped off more than five houses displacing the occupants.

The Suhum Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Douglas Ohene-Asa told Starr News on Saturday that assessment report on the disaster had been sent to the Regional Directorate of NADMO for the release of relief items particularly roofing sheets.

Traditional rulers in the community had earlier called on the Ghana Highways Authority to release over Gh¢100, 000 compensation for reconstruction and relocation of the Obretema JHS.

According to them, the construction of the road affected the integrity of the school building which is very close to the road leaving deep cracks in it.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah