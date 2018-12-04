The Electoral Commission (EC) has reverted to its original logo two years after it was changed under its former chairperson Charlotte Osei.

A memo announcing the restoration of the original logo which bears the coat of arms and a ballot box showing the hand casting a vote said the change takes effect from today December 4, 2018.

“The core values of the Electoral Commission, namely integrity, fairness and accountability have from today also been restored.

“All communications from the Electoral Commission must from today, be made on the letterhead bearing the original logo of the Commission as appears on the face of this letterhead Reams of Letterheads are to be picked up from the stores of the Commission.

“Kindly ensure that the most recent logo is removed from the buildings and properties of the Commission,” the memo read in parts.

The EC in April 2016 despite intense public criticism unveiled a new logo.

Its Chairperson then, Charlotte Osei at a ceremony to unveil the new logo defended the Commission’s decision to stick to the new logo in spite of the public outcry.

“That is our new logo. We like it, we picked it, and it makes us happy,” she said.

Mrs Osei and two of her deputies—Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwah were sacked by President Akufo-Addo June this year.

Their dismissal was after the Committee set up by the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo, pursuant to Article 146(4) of the Constitution, to investigate separate complaints brought against the three persons, recommended their removal from office.

The recommendation was on the basis of the stated misbehaviour and incompetence to Article 146(1) of the constitution.

