Celebrated radio and TV presenter, Nana Aba Anamoah, has been named the official host/MC for Sarkodie’s upcoming Rapperholic Concert.

The rapper made this known via his official Twitter page Thursday, saying the decision was made by popular demand.

Rapperholic is a yearly concert hosted by Rapper Sarkodie, and is set to hold December 25.

The show is set to feature a myriad of A-list, as well as upcoming musicians, and promises to be an unforgettable musical experience.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Senanu Damilola Wemakor

