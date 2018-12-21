Celebrated radio and TV presenter, Nana Aba Anamoah, has been named the official host/MC for Sarkodie’s upcoming Rapperholic Concert.

The rapper made this known via his official Twitter page Thursday, saying the decision was made by popular demand.

SarkNation we present to you your Official Host (MC) for #RapperHolic18 The one and only @thenanaaba by popular demand 😊🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/ccV56FD7ZF — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) December 20, 2018

Rapperholic is a yearly concert hosted by Rapper Sarkodie, and is set to hold December 25.

The show is set to feature a myriad of A-list, as well as upcoming musicians, and promises to be an unforgettable musical experience.

