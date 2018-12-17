The Financial Reforms Group (FRG), a financial WATCHDOG GROUP has described as a good step First Atlantic Bank’s merger with Energy Bank which it says shows the seriousness and love that the two top financial Institutions attach to their clients and customers.

The group commends the two banks for implementing sustainable banking principles in the country over the years and deciding to merge under the on-going consolidation in the banking industry.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) is reported to have given a “no objection” to the planned merger talks between First Atlantic Bank and Energy Commercial Bank. The Central Bank’s green light was communicated after it was secured on Friday, December 14, 2018.

In a statement, FRG said the permission granted by the Central Bank for a green light for the two banks to merge is good news for Ghanaians and Customers of both banks, in order to meet the new minimum required capital to operate in the Country.

Congratulations -First Atlantic / Energy Bank

May their combined legendary and enviable financial pedigree yield good results

The Financial Reforms Group ( FRG) is a financial WATCHDOG GROUP that is vigorously pursuing its dream of monitoring the banking reforms project by the Bank of Ghana in order to deliver outstanding business value to customers and Ghanaians ,especially meeting international financial standards.

As financial monitors, we want to commend First Atlantic Bank and Energy Commercial Bank for implementing sustainable banking principles in the country over the years and deciding to merge under the on-going consolidation in the banking industry.

This means the discussions can begin having secured all the documents that give more information about the merger between the two banks.

This means the discussions can begin having secured all the documents that give more information about the merger between the two banks.

First Atlantic Bank has over 20years experience as a full scale commercial bank with several awards globally recognizing their excelling leadership in the country.

First Atlantic Bank has over 20years experience as a full scale commercial bank with several awards globally recognizing their excelling leadership in the country.

This merger has become necessary at a time that Ghana has introduced banking reforms to expand sustainable lending and continue to be part of emerging markets that are becoming a major force in driving development for the Globe.

First Atlantic Bank’s merger with Energy Bank is a good step and shows the seriousness and love that the two top financial Institutions attach to their clients and customers.

Energy Bank Ghana Limited was incorporated in 2009 as a private limited liability company. It began full scale banking operations on February 22, 2011 after acquiring a class 1 universal banking license. With a mission that is conservatively growing arithmetically to affect the world in the hands of three people-customers, employees and shareholders-committed in equal opportunity for the development of Ghana’s economy, humanity and to the glory of God.

Energy Bank therefore merging with First Atlantic Bank points to the fact that banking is all about creating satisfaction for its stakeholders, contributing to the growth of the national economy and impacting on the larger society by being a partner in the development process.

The progress of the two banks is a step toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and needs to be commended by stakeholder in the industry.

Itis our prayer that First Atlantic Bank and Energy Bank continue with the determination to sanitize the practice of banking and finance in Ghana over the years and instills discipline in the profession.

The merger we believe will bring reforms in the two entities to enhance their quality service delivery and establish stabilityin their sector to play a major role in the developmental agenda of the country.

Monitoring both First Atlantic Bank and the Energy Bank with respect to their social investment projects is motivating and very impressive.

The Financial Reforms Group(FRG) would want to congratulate them for their continuous care for deprived communities in the country, FirstAtlantic Bank’s recent donation of a fully equipped Mother and Baby Unit to the Talensi District Hospital in Tongo is a Life saver to that community and by extension Ghana.

The Financial Reforms Group ( FRG) also calls on the two banks to use the merger as an opportunity to build a strong and global bank out of Ghana with honesty and sincerity .

They should always abide by the standards and Impressive professional ethics they have always maintained. Finally we wish to state that we wholeheartedly commend the process so far and are eager to seethe birth of a new merged financial institution, which would take its rightful place among the leading banks in Ghana.

Convener – Samantha Osei Ababio

