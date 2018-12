N’Golo Kante and David Luiz scored Chelsea’s two goals that ended Manchester City’s victorious run in the Premier League this season.

Manchester City tweeted about their defeat saying, “Chelsea take this one as we suffer Premier League defeat for the first time this season.” They, however, promised to come back stronger, “Chins up – we’ll come back stronger!”

Kante scored first 45th minutes into the match, while Luiz doubled it in the second half.

Source:Starr Sports