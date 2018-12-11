Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Hassan Tampuli, has renewed the Authority’s commitment to churn out innovative policies that will ensure petroleum products served to the public are of the highest quality.

In this regard, he said the NPA will continue to work with relevant agencies across the country to hound bad nuts in the industry, whose sole interest is to undermine the rest of industry players doing genuine work.

Mr Tampuli, whose outfit was awarded for innovative initiatives in the petroleum industry by the European Society of Quality Research (ESQR) at the 2018 Convention in Las Vegas, said the award is an indication of the good work of the staff over the period under consideration.

“This is an eloquent testimony that the NPA is not just an agency that’s doing its small bit in Ghana. Whatever, it is we are doing it is reaching the attention of the global world. And, that goes to celebrate the efforts and the hard work and dedication of the staff and management of the NPA,” he said of the award.

More than 50 companies from 41 countries were honoured at the ceremony. The European Society for Quality Research (ESQR), based in Lausanne (Switzerland), handles strategic questions in quality management and promotes Quality Culture and continuous improvement in Quality through the annual Conventions, which serve as a global forum to perfect quality management techniques and provides an excellent networking opportunity for all participants.

