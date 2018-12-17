Arsenal will face Belarusian side BATE Borisov in the Europa League round of 32, while Chelsea have been drawn against Sweden’s Malmo.

Inter Milan will play Rapid Vienna after dropping down from the Champions League, and Celtic take on Valencia having narrowly scraped through the group stage.

The seeded sides, which include the 12 group winners and four best third-ranked teams from the Champions League group stage, will be away for the first legs on Thursday, Feb. 14, before playing their home legs a week later.

Arsenal will play their second leg on Wednesday, Feb. 20 as they cannot play at home on the same night as Chelsea. Any other fixtures changes are yet to be confirmed by UEFA.

Full draw:

Viktoria Plzen vs. Dinamo Zagreb

Club Brugge vs. FC Salzburg

Rapid Vienna vs. Inter Milan

Slavia Prague vs. Genk

Krasnodar vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Zurich vs. Napoli

Malmo vs. Chelsea

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Frankfurt

Celtic vs. Valencia

Rennes vs. Real Betis

Olympiakos vs. Dynamo Kyiv

Lazio vs. Sevilla

Fenerbache vs. Zenit

Sporting CP vs. Villarreal

BATE Borisov vs. Arsenal

Galatasaray vs. Benfica

