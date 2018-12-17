Arsenal will face Belarusian side BATE Borisov in the Europa League round of 32, while Chelsea have been drawn against Sweden’s Malmo.
Inter Milan will play Rapid Vienna after dropping down from the Champions League, and Celtic take on Valencia having narrowly scraped through the group stage.
The seeded sides, which include the 12 group winners and four best third-ranked teams from the Champions League group stage, will be away for the first legs on Thursday, Feb. 14, before playing their home legs a week later.
Arsenal will play their second leg on Wednesday, Feb. 20 as they cannot play at home on the same night as Chelsea. Any other fixtures changes are yet to be confirmed by UEFA.
Full draw:
Viktoria Plzen vs. Dinamo Zagreb
Club Brugge vs. FC Salzburg
Rapid Vienna vs. Inter Milan
Slavia Prague vs. Genk
Krasnodar vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Zurich vs. Napoli
Malmo vs. Chelsea
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Frankfurt
Celtic vs. Valencia
Rennes vs. Real Betis
Olympiakos vs. Dynamo Kyiv
Lazio vs. Sevilla
Fenerbache vs. Zenit
Sporting CP vs. Villarreal
BATE Borisov vs. Arsenal
Galatasaray vs. Benfica
Source: Fox