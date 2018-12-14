Former Hearts of Oak captain Karim Alhassan have been paid an amount of $300,000 out of $617,000 debt owed the player by Egyptian giants Zamalek to avoid FIFA sanctions.

The initial amount owed the player was $1.25 million upon bargaining the Whites Castle decided to pay $617, 000 of the total amount and have gone ahead to pay $300k.

The Egyptian giants acquired the defender in 2011 from Hearts of Oak, but released him in the summer of 2012 after he spent the entire season warming the bench without a single league appearance.

FIFA ordered Egyptian giants Zamalek to pay Ghanaian defender Karim Alhassan $1.25 million after sacking him in 2012.

Alhassan filed for damages and a breach of contract before FIFA through Ashford Tettey Oku’s OFFSIDE CONSULT in 2014, which culminated in this verdict compensating the player.

According to the letter sent by the world football governing body to Zamalek, the player is entitled to the entire amount stipulated in his contract after the unilateral termination of his five-year deal.

Zamalek, who currently sit top of the Egyptian top-flight would have suffered points deduction if they had failed to settle the debt.

Meanwhile, Starr Sports sources can reveal that the next part of the payment is expected by the close of the year.