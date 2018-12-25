The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has introduced a premium passport acquisition and processing centre to assist online passport applicants.

The service which will be implemented in partnership with VFS Ghana office will be at an extra fee of GhC50.

According to the Country Representative of VFS Global in Ghana, Kofi Karikari Appau, applicants have about two weeks to receive their passports at the premises of the Accra Digital Centre.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, after touring the facility said, the new Passport Application Centre is to further offer the public a seamless and convenient passport application process within a customer friendly environment.

“The Centre will employ modern technology in its service delivery, cater solely for online passport applications with a reasonable service charge in addition to the approved passport application fee of either GH¢50.00 (for standard applications) or GH¢ 100.00 (for express applications),” the Foreign Minister said.

Mrs Botchwey emphasized that “among the value-added services to be offered by the Application Centre will include access to Premium Lounge, assistance with the filling of application forms, website appointment system, call centre and email help desk services”.

The Foreign Minister further observed that the “coming on board of the new Passport Application Centre is to basically complement the work of the existing Passport Application Centre.”

“It is envisaged that the success of the new Passport Application Centre would lead to the extension of similar facilities across other regional capitals to ensure that every Ghanaian citizen is provided with the desired services in respect of passport acquisition,” she said.

Source:Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Wilberforce Asare