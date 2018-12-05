Manchester City lead the way with just over $5m as FIFA on Tuesday announced it has dished out $209m to clubs.

The money paid to the clubs was for releasing their players for the 2018 World Cup held from June 14 to July 15 in Russia.

The world football ruling body said 416 clubs from 63 federations received payments from the tournament revenue, with the day rate for the 736 players given at $8,530.

Europe’s UEFA got by far the largest chunk of almost $158m, with English Premier League champions Manchester City top on $5.003m.

Source:FIFA