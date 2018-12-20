The Black Stars of Ghana ended the year on the 51st position on the latest FIFA rankings for December released on Thursday.

The four times-African champions have not engaged themselves in any game since November’s rankings and so maintain at 51 globally after gaining 1412 points.

Ghana, however, ranked as the sixth-best team on the continent.

Senegal are still Africa’s topmost team with Tunisia (26) and Morocco (40) in the chasing pack.

Belgium maintained first place in the world’s ranking after amassing 1,727, just a single point ahead of 2018 World Cup winners France.

Africa’s Top 10 on December’s FIFA rankings:

Senegal (23)

Tunisia (26)

Morocco (40)

Nigeria (44)

DR Congo (49)

Ghana (51)

Cameroon (55)

Egypt (56)

Burkina Faso (61)

Mali (64)

