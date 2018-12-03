Ghana’s Black Maidens captain, Mukarama Abdulai has expressed delight after emerging as the top scorer at the just ended FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay.

Abdulai scored 7 goals and provided 3 assist in four games at the tournament.

Ghana exited the competition at the quarter-final stage after losing 3-2 on penalties to Mexico.

“I am happy to win this although i would have loved to help the team win this trophy,” said Mukarama

“This is a stepping stone to better things to come and i just have to build on this going forward.”

Abdulai Mukarama by virtue of winning this has surpassed Jane Ayieyam’s record of the most goals scored by a Ghanaian at the U17 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Aside winning the Golden boot, the Northern ladies player also took home the bronze ball award as well.

Abdulai has also been named in CAF’s 15-woman shortlist for the Women’s African Player of the Year award.

