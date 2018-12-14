Former Ghana Black Starlets star David Nii Lante Mills was awarded the top scorer in the Laud Commey tournament organized last week at the newly constructed Losso Park in Accra.

The 2013, U-17 star scored over ten goals which involved over ten teams from Dansoman, Mataheko, Russia, Banana- Inn, Zamrama line, Mamprobi, Sukura et al

The highly sorted striker saw agents all over the World seeking for his signature but refused to sign for any with the view that there is a deal in the offering.

French side Monaco signed the youngster in 2014 on a two a half deal but failed to break into the senior side

Source: Starr Sports