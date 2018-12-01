Cameroon beat Mali, 4-2, to emerge the third place winner of the ongoing African Women Cup of Nations, holding in Ghana.

The Lionesses goals were fromThérèse Abbas, who scored two goals, Gabrielle Aboudi and Christine Mania.

With this victory, Cameroon has also qualified for the Women’s World Cup, which will hold in France, next year.

The final game of the 2018 AWCON would take place on Saturday, as the Super Falcons of Nigeria and the Bayana Bayana fight to be crowned the female champions of Africa.

Source: Starr Sports