The Government of Ghana is committed to deepening ties with her neighbour to the north and is undertaking a number of projects to concretise it, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

One of such projects, Dr Bawumia said is the Railway Interconnectivity Project linking Ghana and Burkina Faso designed to ensure greater cross-border trade and regional integration.

He also cited the 225 kilovolts Bolgatanga to Ouagadougou Power Interconnection Project, which will see up to 100 megawatts of power supplied directly to Burkina Faso from Ghana.

Dr Bawumia gave the assurance when H.E Alpha Barry, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Burkina Faso, called on him at the Jubilee House, Accra on Friday 14th December 2018.

Mr Barry is in Ghana for the closing ceremony of the 12th Session of the Ghana-Burkina Faso Permanent Joint Session for Cooperation. The Session discussed a number of topics including Political, Security, Legal and Diplomatic Relations; Economic, Trade and Investments; Energy and Infrastructure; and Agriculture, Water Resources and Environment.

Mr Barry lauded the cordial relationship between Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Burkina Faso President, H.E Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, which has further deepened the already friendly relations between the Governments and people of Ghana and Burkina Faso.

There is also the need to build the capacity of Burkinabe and Ghanaian technicians in the area of electricity generation and transmission, he indicated.

Mr Barry returns to Ouagadougou later Friday.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM