Ghana is fast emerging as a key market of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Head of Dubai Chamber Ghana office Cyril Darkwa has said.

According to him, several UAE companies are investing in Ghana, especially in sectors like infrastructure, communications and tourism.

This is reflective of the Ghana Government’s efforts to strengthen its economy, attract investors and establish strong partnerships with the private sector.

This was made known at the Annual Stakeholder Dinner Reception organized by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry Ghana.

The Dubai Chamber acts as a trusted partner to Dubai’s business community and is a vital link between the emirate’s dynamic private sector and its business-oriented government.

One of the key elements that make Dubai Chamber truly unique is its international expansion strategy as the Chamber operates 10 representative offices around the world, including its office in Accra, which was launched in 2015.

The Accra office provides businesses with guidance and assistance to Ghana companies that are keen to enter the Dubai market, while it also identifies business opportunities in Ghana that are of interest to Dubai Chamber members.

In April this year, the office facilitated a high-level trade delegation of government officials and business leaders from Ghana to the UAE, with the visit resulting in 175 bilateral meetings to advance commercial ties. Top officials, CEOs and executives representing Ghanaian government agencies, banks, insurance companies, agri-businesses, engineering companies and fintech firms also took part in the mission.

UAE Ambassador to Ghana, Kalifa Yousif Alzaabi commended the efforts of the Chamber and urged it to do more to promote UAE business activities in Ghana.

“The Government of the United Arab Emirates has shown its commitment to increasing and deepening economic and trade ties with Ghana and this is evident by the opening of the first ever Embassy in Ghana.

“This singular act points to the fact that Ghana is indeed a country of interest to the UAE. The embassy works closely with Dubai Chamber of Commerce in facilitating a smooth entry of UAE based businesses into Ghana. This we do by offering advice on various sectors of the economy especially sectors that UAE businesses can invest in,” Mr Yousif Alzaabi said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM