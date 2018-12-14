The Normalization Committee(NC) of the Ghana Football Association have today, December 14 release a statement announcing the resumption of football in Ghana.

Football in the country has been truncated following the revelations of the Anas Expose three months ago.

Below is the statement released by the Normalization Committee:

The GFA Normalization Committee is pleased to announce that it has outlined the way forward for the resumption of official domestic football activities in the country.

The Normalization Committee has approved a new competition structure, which will involve all sixteen (16) Premier League clubs and all forty-eight (48) Division One League clubs in the country.

The new competition, which will keep all the clubs active during the GFA normalization process, as well as produce Ghana’s representatives for the next CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup respectively, is scheduled to start on January 26, 2019 and end on April 21, 2019

The Normalization Committee appreciates the quest of our members and football-loving Ghanaians for football to return, hence the extra effort we put in place to find the needed resources for this special competition.

The GFA will soon announce a date for the launch of the Special GFA Normalization Committee competition, where all details of the competition will be spelt out to the general public through our friends from the media.

In a related development, the Normalization Committee has taken cognizance of a proposal by Premier League Clubs for a separate competition involving only the sixteen Premier League Clubs.

The premier league clubs presented to the GFA Normalization Committee a competition format with support budget, which the GFA favours once funding for the competition is raised.

The proposed Premier League competition will run simultaneously with the Special Normalization Committee competition once the Premier League Clubs are able to raise funding for the competition they have proposed.

We look forward to an exciting return of domestic football in the country with the support of all our stakeholders.

Thank you.

SIGNED

DR. KOFI AMOAH

(PRESIDENT, GFA NORMALIZATION COMMITTEE)