The first ever vehicle fair in Ghana dubbed the “Vehicle Fair 2018” is set to hold on December 22 and 23 at the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre, La Accra.

The event, an initiative of buy1on1.com, a subsidiary of Property Plus Limited is being organized to give patrons a platform to easily sell /buy/ swap their vehicles under one roof at a very competitive price but durable vehicle conditions.

Vehicle fair is meant to be an event to parade all variety of cars in their brand new, home used or Ghana register state as well as give car owners an opportunity to easily sell their cars.

Coordinator of the event Nii Aryeetey Nunoo detailing the event at a press conference in Accra said, “It’s also meant to give buyers the opportunity to select from a wide range of cars their variety brands at affordable prices. Vehicle fair has come to stay as a yearly event that would give Ghanaians an opportunity to meet their heart desires in terms of their choice of cars.”

He said “because we are parading a whole lot of cars, there is going to be competitive advantage, meaning the cars will be affordable.”

He explained “we are more or less facilitators. We believe that there are a lot of people out there who want to sell their cars but for one reason or the other they are having challenges in selling their cars. So we are bringing them together on one platform. We also believe that we have Ghanaians out there who want to buy cars, but they need reliable sources to buy from, that’s how we come in.”

Describing how buy1on1.com works he said “aside you seeing or viewing the car on our website, we arrange a meeting between the buyer and the seller in our office before you part away with money. Before you make the purchase, you come in with your mechanic to assess the car and make sure everything is ok including car documents. We don’t charge any party for such services.”

He also made an appeal to government that “young entrepreneurs in Ghana would like to make a special appeal to the government and its institution to please give priority to young Ghanaian entrepreneurs when it comes to auction or selling of government vehicles rather than selling / auctioning them at token fee to government apparatus.”

“We would also like to appeal to celebrities, stars and big men in Ghana not to just parade lots of cars in their houses but to also trade off some of their used vehicles when they buy new ones to the young entrepreneurs to cut down our expenses on vehicle as entrepreneurs.”

Buy1on1.com is an online marketing company that deals in the sale of properties such as Lands, Cars and building as well as its related materials including building materials, home appliances, spare parts among others.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Senanu Damilola Wemakor